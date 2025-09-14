Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4%

LSCC stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 280.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $242,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.