Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 173 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
