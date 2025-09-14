Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 173 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 135.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 785.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 121.90 and a one year high of GBX 166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.54.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.