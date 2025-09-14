AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $224.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVB. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

