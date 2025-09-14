PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 to GBX 255 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352.50.
PageGroup Trading Down 0.5%
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
