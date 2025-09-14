PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 to GBX 255 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352.50.

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 227 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.85. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 223.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80. The company has a market capitalization of £711.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6,135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

