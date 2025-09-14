Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in W.P. Carey by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.