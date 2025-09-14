Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,700 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 5,900.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,825.

AHT opened at GBX 5,317.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,477 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,571.04.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

