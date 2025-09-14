Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,750 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,870.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,610.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,575.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,568.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,344 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,853. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,039.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

