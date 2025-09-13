Invst LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,192 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Broadcom by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 81,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,377,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares worth $234,854,489. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

