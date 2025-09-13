Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 250,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,915,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.
Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
