PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Lessened by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

