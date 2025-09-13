Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.45.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.2%

AXP stock opened at $325.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

