First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

