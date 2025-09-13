Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.