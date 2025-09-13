Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Position Lessened by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 51,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,554,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 49,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 738,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.