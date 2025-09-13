City Center Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares valued at $234,854,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
