First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

