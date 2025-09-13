Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 8,735 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 3.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,572,000. CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.