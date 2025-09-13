InvesTrust Has $917,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

InvesTrust reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $662.46. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.