SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $235.30 and a one year high of $338.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

