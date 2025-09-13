Norway Savings Bank Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $423.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

