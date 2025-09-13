Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

