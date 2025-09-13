Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 55.0% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,568,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $395.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.48. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

