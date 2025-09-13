Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,084 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.