The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $423.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

