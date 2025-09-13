Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.