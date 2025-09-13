Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $171.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

