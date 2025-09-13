Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $605.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

