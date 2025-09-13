Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

