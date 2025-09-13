Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.