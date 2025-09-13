Park National Corp OH Has $38.90 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

McDonald’s stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

