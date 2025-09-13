Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Trims Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

