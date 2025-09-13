Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

