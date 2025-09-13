Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

