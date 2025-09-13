Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,002,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,973,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

