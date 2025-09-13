Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

