First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 178,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,790,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

