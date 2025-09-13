Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $5.57 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,539,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,255,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,210,000 after buying an additional 116,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,687,000 after buying an additional 89,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.35.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $754.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $942.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

