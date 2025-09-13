First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $37.78 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.02 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

