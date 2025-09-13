Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $19.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average of $267.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $307.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

