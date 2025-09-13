Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,719 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,610,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,929,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

BAC opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

