Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

