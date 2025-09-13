Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.32. The company has a market cap of $843.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.