Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $423.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

