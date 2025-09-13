Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 51,056 Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 591,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 71,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.7%
MRK stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $206.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/08 – 09/12
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.