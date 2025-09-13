Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

