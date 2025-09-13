Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.6111.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

