AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC Buys 58 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises 0.2% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $608.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.18. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $219.01 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.