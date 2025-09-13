Nova Wealth Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:GD opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.94. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,439 shares of company stock worth $87,495,956. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

