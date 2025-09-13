1248 Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

