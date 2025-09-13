Marotta Asset Management Sells 872 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.92.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.21 and a 200-day moving average of $293.64. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

